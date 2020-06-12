Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $192.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $192.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 37.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LULU. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $273.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.79.

LULU traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $306.60. 1,950,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,919. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.57. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $324.76. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $30,000,738.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $850,752.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 657,427 shares of company stock worth $124,997,129. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

