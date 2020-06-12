Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $330.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $273.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $306.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $324.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.52 and a 200 day moving average of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $30,000,738.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,752.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 657,427 shares of company stock worth $124,997,129. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,964 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.6% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 182,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,617,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,769,000 after buying an additional 130,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 63.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $150,529,000 after purchasing an additional 304,400 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

