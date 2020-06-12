Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) Shares Gap Down to $4.29

Shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.30, but opened at $4.29. Luckin Coffee shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 36,949,742 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61.
About Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK)
Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.
