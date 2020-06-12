Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) Shares Gap Down to $4.29

Shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.30, but opened at $4.29. Luckin Coffee shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 36,949,742 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LK. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,522,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 6,479.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,524,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,306 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,087,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 4,792.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,775,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,109 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK)

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

