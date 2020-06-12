Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108,991 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $15,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,446.2% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 44.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $155.94 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen upgraded Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.06.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

