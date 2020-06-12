Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 71,185 Shares of Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 287,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,185 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.75% of Eidos Therapeutics worth $14,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 32.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EIDX opened at $47.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.97, a current ratio of 16.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.87 and a beta of -0.26. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $66.56.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

EIDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eidos Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.55.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

