Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 492,741 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 86.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 492,741 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kansas City Southern worth $9,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

In related news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total value of $436,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,643.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $44,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,495.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $145.57 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $178.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 20.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

