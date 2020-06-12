Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 406,086 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,086 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.12% of J M Smucker worth $15,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,937,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,030,000 after purchasing an additional 237,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in J M Smucker by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,317,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,268,000 after purchasing an additional 57,567 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in J M Smucker by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,156,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,802,000 after purchasing an additional 75,896 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in J M Smucker by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,880,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,775,000 after purchasing an additional 327,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J M Smucker by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,593,000 after buying an additional 30,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

NYSE:SJM opened at $105.09 on Friday. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $125.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.82.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.46.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $87,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,057 shares of company stock worth $1,101,773 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.