Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 29,242 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 351,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,242 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $11,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MasTec by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,930,000 after purchasing an additional 521,498 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,429,000 after acquiring an additional 69,309 shares during the period. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 222,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

MTZ stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.41. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $73.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.76.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. Stephens reduced their target price on MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on MasTec from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on MasTec from $75.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded MasTec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $244,280.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

