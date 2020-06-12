Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 261,348 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261,348 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Brown & Brown worth $11,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 135,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 27,140 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 187,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 128,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.11 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

