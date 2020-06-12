Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 2,130,459 Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 69.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,130,459 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Coherus Biosciences worth $15,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 244.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $92,000.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $87,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,428 shares of company stock valued at $187,969. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHRS. TheStreet raised Coherus Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Coherus Biosciences stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.32. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.05.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 190.82% and a net margin of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $116.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

