Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 178,670 Shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 178,670 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.32% of Silicon Laboratories worth $11,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 941,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,250,000 after acquiring an additional 141,363 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,060,000 after acquiring an additional 95,417 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after buying an additional 218,866 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,704,000 after buying an additional 47,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 602,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,821,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $98.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.09, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.59 and a 200-day moving average of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $122.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.21 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $963,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,932,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $67,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.