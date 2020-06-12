Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 16,812 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,812 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Zimmer Biomet worth $16,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 9.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 16.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,422,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,900,000 after buying an additional 489,120 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $819,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.72.

NYSE ZBH opened at $121.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.89. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

