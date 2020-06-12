Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 14,365 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,365 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 535.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,242,000 after purchasing an additional 263,395 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 16,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $307.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.07.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.94, for a total value of $496,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,251.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total value of $7,700,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 319,600 shares of company stock valued at $108,795,151. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NOW opened at $389.98 on Friday. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $405.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a PE ratio of 113.11, a P/E/G ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

