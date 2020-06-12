Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 118,997 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,997 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.58% of LivaNova worth $12,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $88,411,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,437,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,312,000 after buying an additional 997,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $52,538,000. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $38,290,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 846,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,308,000 after buying an additional 191,092 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

LivaNova stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

