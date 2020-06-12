Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 101,920 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,920 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.20% of Globe Life worth $15,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $120,501,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,349,000 after acquiring an additional 488,007 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 261.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,193,000 after acquiring an additional 293,282 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $19,820,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 690,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,564,000 after acquiring an additional 258,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on GL shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

