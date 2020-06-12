Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 725.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 304,561 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Thor Industries worth $14,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Thor Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 1,076.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 204,026 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,459,000 after acquiring an additional 112,419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO stock opened at $104.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.53. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $115.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 2.60.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

In other news, Director Jan Suwinski acquired 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.19 per share, with a total value of $74,380.00. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

