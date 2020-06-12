Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases New Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 65,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $10,042,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 636,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,963,000 after buying an additional 109,476 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,888,000 after buying an additional 68,472 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3,331.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total transaction of $341,830.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $2,794,404.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,295.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,566. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $203.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $221.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.