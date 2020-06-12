Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 63,076 Shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,076 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.87% of Orthopediatrics worth $13,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orthopediatrics stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average of $44.19. Orthopediatrics Corp has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $51.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 5.14.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orthopediatrics Corp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $45,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,555.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 1,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $87,346.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,245,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,318 shares of company stock valued at $753,613 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Orthopediatrics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Orthopediatrics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

