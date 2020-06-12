Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $15.08 Million in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 112,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,077,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.40% of Deckers Outdoor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 198.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 167,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after acquiring an additional 111,518 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $17,307,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $1,335,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $356,690.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,223. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $829,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,610. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DECK opened at $200.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.36.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

