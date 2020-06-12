Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $10.91 Million in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 283,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.24% of Etsy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 11.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 50,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 120.0% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 11,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $53,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,061 shares of company stock valued at $16,391,001 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETSY opened at $80.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71. Etsy Inc has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $88.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.08, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.35 and a 200 day moving average of $54.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Etsy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Etsy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Etsy from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Etsy from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

