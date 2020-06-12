Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Holdings in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 93.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 815,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394,886 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.02% of National Vision worth $15,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in National Vision by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in National Vision by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in National Vision by 1.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 34,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in National Vision by 23.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in National Vision by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EYE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on National Vision from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on National Vision from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on National Vision from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

EYE opened at $27.54 on Friday. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.84 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $469.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

