Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $9.91 Million Stock Holdings in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,270 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.27% of Fiverr International worth $9,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Fiverr International by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Fiverr International by 641.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 444,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 384,574 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $37.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiverr International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

NYSE FVRR opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.96. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $73.50.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

