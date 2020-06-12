Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $15.82 Million Position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 197,811 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $15,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $63,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2,501.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $235,914.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PWR opened at $36.79 on Friday. Quanta Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

