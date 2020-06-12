Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $14 Million Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,273 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.45% of Grocery Outlet worth $13,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 68.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 24.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

In other news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 6,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $231,217.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 152,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,990.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $58,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,650,352 shares of company stock valued at $579,614,299 in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.57. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

