Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $12.36 Million Stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Crispr Therapeutics worth $12,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,766,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,739,000 after purchasing an additional 716,988 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 952,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,004,000 after buying an additional 398,012 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $15,410,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 904.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,031,000 after buying an additional 355,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,839,000 after buying an additional 237,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 798,007 shares in the company, valued at $51,870,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 17,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,117,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,801 shares in the company, valued at $12,211,648.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,968 shares of company stock worth $6,575,386. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Crispr Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.11.

CRSP stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.22.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s revenue was down 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

