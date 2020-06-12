Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $12.27 Million Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.43% of Hamilton Lane worth $12,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $62.96 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Inc has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $76.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.54 and a 200 day moving average of $61.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company had revenue of $76.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 54.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.