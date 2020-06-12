Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $12.07 Million Holdings in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,734 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $12,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 1,350.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cardlytics by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tony Weisman sold 5,952 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $479,552.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 127,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.68 per share, with a total value of $5,694,197.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 706,765 shares of company stock valued at $24,809,580 and have sold 230,499 shares valued at $11,482,653. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardlytics stock opened at $72.80 on Friday. Cardlytics Inc has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.81 and a beta of 2.55.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

