Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $11.65 Million Position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.20% of HubSpot worth $11,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $775,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 26,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

NYSE:HUBS opened at $209.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.45 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot Inc has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.74 and a 200 day moving average of $165.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on HubSpot from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up previously from $168.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on HubSpot from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.21.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $481,536.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total value of $1,189,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,257 shares in the company, valued at $95,447,754.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,970 shares of company stock worth $1,788,829 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.