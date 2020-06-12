Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $10.41 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.08% of Align Technology worth $10,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

In other news, SVP Julie Tay sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $812,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,322. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total transaction of $539,791.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,692.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,241,054. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALGN stock opened at $253.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.96. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $313.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.99.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.42% and a return on equity of 107.18%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

