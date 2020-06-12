Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Position in Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,896,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,960 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 2.11% of Myovant Sciences worth $14,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MYOV shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 405,100 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $3,034,199.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,657,829 shares of company stock valued at $23,976,151. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

