Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,318 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Alamo Group worth $12,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,755,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Alamo Group by 646.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alamo Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,189,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,079,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $98.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.26. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.99 and a 12-month high of $132.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $314.45 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Dougherty & Co raised Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on Alamo Group from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $37,676.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,082.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total value of $99,892.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,633.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,784 shares of company stock worth $187,569. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

