Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stake in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,584 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Medallia worth $9,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLA. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 325.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Medallia during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,216 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $860,312.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,797,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,550,537.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 53,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $990,549.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 500,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,308,310.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 509,515 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,361 in the last quarter.

NYSE MDLA opened at $25.55 on Friday. Medallia has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.03 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLA. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Medallia from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medallia from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medallia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

