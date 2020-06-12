Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,299 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Omnicom Group worth $12,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 500.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. ValuEngine downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.25. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $85.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

