Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its position in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,166 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Planet Fitness worth $12,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $30,763,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth about $1,304,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Planet Fitness by 671.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 60,761 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.69.

PLNT stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. Planet Fitness Inc has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.97.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

