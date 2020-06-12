Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 94,552 Shares of Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,552 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.81% of Endava worth $15,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,733,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,763,000 after acquiring an additional 31,229 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,807,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 33,485 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 76,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Endava alerts:

NYSE:DAVA opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average of $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23. Endava PLC – has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $56.76.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.64 million. Endava had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endava PLC – will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Endava from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Endava from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.