Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Holdings in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $14,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,966,000 after buying an additional 119,851 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Novanta by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 991,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,731,000 after buying an additional 90,144 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 0.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 961,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,781,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novanta by 12.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 869,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,447,000 after buying an additional 97,739 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 721,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair downgraded Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NOVT stock opened at $100.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.07 and a beta of 1.25. Novanta Inc has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $115.33.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.61 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,907 shares in the company, valued at $11,042,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Young sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $850,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,541 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

