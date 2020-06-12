Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 9,079 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $15,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QTWO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total value of $822,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,989,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $38,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 696,506 shares of company stock worth $49,790,657 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $80.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -43.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $93.90.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.60 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

