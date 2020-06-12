Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down to $2.69

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.49, but opened at $2.69. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 378,742 shares.

KOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.48.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.45.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 66,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 39,233 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 319.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 469,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 357,748 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 310.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,038,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864,882 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.