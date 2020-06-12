Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,776,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,731,000 after buying an additional 422,285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,716,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,111,000 after purchasing an additional 71,973 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,835,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,655,000 after purchasing an additional 143,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,766,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,922,000 after purchasing an additional 52,031 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $1,203,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAH opened at $77.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $82.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 53.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

