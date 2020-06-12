Korea Investment CORP Acquires New Stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.5% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 69,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 274.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 117,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,442,000 after acquiring an additional 17,973 shares during the period. Finally, RBO & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE COO opened at $298.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.87 and a 200-day moving average of $314.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $365.68.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $344.00 to $351.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.75.
Cooper Companies Company Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
