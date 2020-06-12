Korea Investment CORP Acquires New Stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.5% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 69,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 274.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 117,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,442,000 after acquiring an additional 17,973 shares during the period. Finally, RBO & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $298.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.87 and a 200-day moving average of $314.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $344.00 to $351.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.75.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.