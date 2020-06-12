Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €46.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €46.00 ($51.69) price target from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PHIA. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.80 ($41.35) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €45.18 ($50.76).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($32.49) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($40.58).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.