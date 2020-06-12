Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €46.00 ($51.69) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PHIA. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €45.18 ($50.76).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($32.49) and a one year high of €36.12 ($40.58).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.