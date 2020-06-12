Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 63,478 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.21.

KMI stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

In related news, Director William A. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $323,685.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

