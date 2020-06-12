Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 87.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,053,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 492,147 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.56% of Keysight Technologies worth $88,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 176,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,770,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 128,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,780,000 after buying an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 76.7% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEYS traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.74. 201,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,715. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.88.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $366,251.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $8,353,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

