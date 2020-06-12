Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) CMO Michael J. Naatz Sells 3,000 Shares

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total value of $436,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,643.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $145.57 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $178.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.42.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSU. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 134.9% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

