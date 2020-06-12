Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Five Below Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). Five Below had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on FIVE. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Five Below from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $106.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Five Below has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $137.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 535,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 96,243 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,148,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,564,000 after buying an additional 1,600,943 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Five Below by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Five Below by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $13,067,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.