Jefferies Financial Group Comments on INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report released on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR’s FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IDEXY. Citigroup cut INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays began coverage on INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of IDEXY opened at $13.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.05.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter.

About INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.