Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 113.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JEC opened at $84.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12-month low of $55.17 and a 12-month high of $98.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

