Jack W. Schuler Acquires 180,955 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 180,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,742,596.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $536.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 14.75, a current ratio of 16.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 5,681.44% and a negative net margin of 845.43%. The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 39.8% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 395,570 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 87.9% during the first quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 105,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 49,548 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 180.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 148,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 95,318 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 216.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. 53.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXDX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

