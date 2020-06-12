Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 1,543.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,933 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Itron worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Itron by 1,196.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Itron by 2,944.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itron during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Itron by 331.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITRI. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $31,565.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,688.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $113,818.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,800.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Itron stock opened at $63.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $88.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.83 million. Itron had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

